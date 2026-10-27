This limited-run pickup truck is based on Mercedes-AMG G63

Brabus claims that the power upgrade on the P900 Rocket Edition helps it sprint from 0-100km per hour in just 3.7 seconds, which is seven-tenths of a second quicker than what Mercedes-Benz claims for its standard G63 model.

The top speed of this beast is 240km/h, same as what you get with an optional performance package on the more conventional SUV-shaped G63 models.