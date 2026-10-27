This limited-run pickup truck is based on Mercedes-AMG G63
What's the story
Brabus has unveiled its latest creation, the P900 Rocket Edition, a high-performance pickup truck based on the Mercedes-AMG G63. The vehicle is powered by an upgraded version of the standard 4.0-liter V8 engine, which has been increased to 4.5-liter and tuned to deliver an impressive 900hp. The torque output is also massive at a peak of 1,250Nm but electronically limited at 1,050Nm "to protect the drivetrain components."
Performance
Sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds
Brabus claims that the power upgrade on the P900 Rocket Edition helps it sprint from 0-100km per hour in just 3.7 seconds, which is seven-tenths of a second quicker than what Mercedes-Benz claims for its standard G63 model.
The top speed of this beast is 240km/h, same as what you get with an optional performance package on the more conventional SUV-shaped G63 models.
Design
A unique design with Brabus's signature wide body
The Brabus P900 Rocket Edition isn't just about power; it also boasts a unique design.
The pickup body gives the truck a distinct shape, which goes well with Brabus's signature wide body and other design elements.
These include Brabus's usual absurd wide body and other design features seen on the company's custom builds.
Luxury features
Interior is as luxurious as you would expect
The interior of the Brabus P900 Rocket Edition is as luxurious as you would expect from a high-end vehicle. The truck also gets added convenience and safety on the road. It is limited to just 10 units worldwide.