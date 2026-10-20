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Home / News / Auto News / One-off Bugatti Veyron restored with a polished aluminum body
One-off Bugatti Veyron restored with a polished aluminum body
This restoration was part of Bugatti's La Maison Pur Sang program

One-off Bugatti Veyron restored with a polished aluminum body

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 20, 2026
07:55 pm
What's the story

Bugatti has restored a unique Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, chassis number 8.100, to its original specifications. The hypercar now sports an exposed polished aluminum body and a Carmine Red leather interior. This restoration was part of Bugatti's La Maison Pur Sang program, which certifies and restores vehicles while preserving their history and authenticity.

Restoration details

Restoration required transporting up to 20 tons of aluminum blocks

The restoration process of the Veyron involved removing later-added personalization elements and a thorough certification process.

The project required transporting aluminum blocks weighing up to 20 tons to Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, France, for the creation of its distinctive bodywork.

The car was then documented at every stage of the build to preserve its history.

Legacy and owner

The restored Veyron was once the fastest open-top production car

The Veyron was once the fastest open-top production car, achieving a top speed of 408.84km/h in 2013.

However, it was dethroned by Bugatti's Mistral in 2024 with a speed of 453.91km/h.

The new owner of this restored hypercar remains anonymous but is reportedly Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, who was seen driving the car in Monaco.

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Heritage program

La Maison Pur Sang program could mean a larger clientele

Bugatti's La Maison Pur Sang program helps collectors establish a vehicle's provenance and restore it to its intended specification.

The production of the Chiron was capped at 500 units, which could mean a larger clientele for Bugatti's heritage program in the future.

The Tourbillion will be even rarer with production capped at only 250 units, selling out before production began.

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