Chinese EV breaks world record for fastest production car

The record-breaking run was conducted on November 1, along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11).

German racing driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel, just like he had been for a previous record of 496.22km/h at Germany's ATP Papenburg proving ground in September 2025.

The U9 Xtreme also broke two Guinness World Records: fastest speed achieved by a production car in a single-direction run and fastest speed achieved by an electric production car in a single-direction run.