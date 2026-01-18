Soon, car mileage will be tested with AC on

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a new regulation that would require testing the fuel efficiency of vehicles with their air-conditioning (AC) systems both switched on and off. The move is aimed at giving consumers more realistic mileage figures. The draft notification states that the requirement will apply to all passenger cars (M1 category), including internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs).

Implementation timeline Regulation to apply from October 2026 The proposed regulation will come into effect for vehicles manufactured or imported in India on or after October 1, 2026. The notification states that such vehicles "shall be tested for measurement of fuel consumption with air-conditioning system in operation, as per AIS-213, as amended from time to time." This means car manufacturers and importers will have to follow this standard while testing their vehicles' fuel efficiency.

Disclosure requirement Manufacturers to disclose mileage figures with AC usage Under the proposed regulation, car makers and importers will have to disclose mileage figures with/without AC usage in vehicle user manuals and on their websites. Currently, the automakers in India declare fuel-efficiency figures based on tests conducted without the AC running. They argue that this practice is in line with European norms. However, officials say these figures often differ from real-world performance experienced by consumers.

Advertisement