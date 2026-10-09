Chevrolet raises 2027 Corvette prices by $300 starting October
Chevrolet is bumping up prices across its 2027 Corvette lineup by $300, starting this October.
The base Stingray now kicks off at $73,795, and even the high-powered ZR1X gets the same increase.
It's a routine update for Chevy, but definitely something to note if you've been eyeing a Corvette.
Chevrolet Stingray gets 6.7L 535hp
The 2027 models pack some cool changes, like a beefier 6.7-liter V-8 in the Stingray pushing out 535hp and 236kg.-ft. of torque.
There's also a new Grand Sport trim with a wider body and bigger brakes borrowed from the Z06.
Even with the price jump, the entry-level 1LT still gets nice perks like leather seats and Bose audio as standard.
Plus, Chevy's lineup now stretches from entry-level performance all the way to an insane 1,250hp ZR1X, so there's something for everyone who loves speed.