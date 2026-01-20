Why China is miffed with India's EV incentive programs

China has sought the World Trade Organization 's (WTO) intervention in a trade dispute with India. The request comes after bilateral talks failed to resolve the matter. Beijing is challenging India's incentive programs for automobiles, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs), claiming they violate global trade rules by favoring domestic goods over imports. The request will be presented at the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body meeting on January 27 in Geneva.

Trade dispute China's allegations against India's PLI schemes China's complaint, filed in October 2025, alleges that India's PLI schemes for advanced chemistry cell batteries and automobiles discriminate against Chinese goods. The complaint also targets a policy promoting local manufacturing of electric passenger cars. China argues these measures violate its rights under the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, and the Trade-Related Investment Measures Agreement.

Trade imbalance India's response to China The trade dispute comes amid a growing trade imbalance between India and China. In 2024-25, India's exports to China fell by 14.5% to $14.25 billion while imports rose by 11.52% to $113.45 billion, widening the trade deficit to $99.2 billion. To note, India has launched several initiatives including an ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme for advanced battery storage in 2021, and a ₹25,938 crore incentive program for automobiles and components manufacturing in September 2021.

