Chrysler trims 2027 Pacifica pricing for Select and Limited

AWD now $2,995, Safety Sphere $350

All-wheel drive now costs less, $2,995 instead of $3,345, and the Safety Sphere package drops to just $350 (that is more than $1,000 in savings).

This package adds handy tech like turn-signal blind-spot view and is standard on Pinnacle or optional for Limited.

Plus, all models get a strong V-6 engine and some cool new design touches like an illuminated grille and updated badge.