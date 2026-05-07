Chrysler trims 2027 Pacifica pricing for Select and Limited
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Chrysler just made the 2027 Pacifica a bit more wallet-friendly, cutting prices on its Select and Limited trims.
The Select now starts at $45,540 (down $1,000), while the Limited is $49,990, $1,710 less than before.
Entry-level LX and top Pinnacle trims stay the same at $43,490 and $56,905.
All prices include destination fees.
AWD now $2,995, Safety Sphere $350
All-wheel drive now costs less, $2,995 instead of $3,345, and the Safety Sphere package drops to just $350 (that is more than $1,000 in savings).
This package adds handy tech like turn-signal blind-spot view and is standard on Pinnacle or optional for Limited.
Plus, all models get a strong V-6 engine and some cool new design touches like an illuminated grille and updated badge.