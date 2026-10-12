This Citroen concept van is a homage to the 1940s

The 2CV Fourgonnette is a commercial vehicle version of Citroen's future affordable electric model, which is expected to hit the market around 2028.

The original 2CV was launched in 1948 and its panel van variant, the Fourgonnette, followed in 1951.

It quickly became a favorite among tradespeople and delivery drivers for its affordability and durability.

Over the decades, more than 1.2 million units of various Fourgonnette variants were produced.