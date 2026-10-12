This Citroen concept van is a homage to the 1940s
What's the story
Citroen has unveiled a new concept vehicle, the 2CV Fourgonnette, at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The design is a modern take on the classic 2CV van that was popular in postwar France for transporting baguettes, tools, and parcels. This latest reveal comes just a day after Citroen showcased an electric version of its iconic 2CV city car for private buyers.
Concept evolution
A look at the history of 2CV
The 2CV Fourgonnette is a commercial vehicle version of Citroen's future affordable electric model, which is expected to hit the market around 2028.
The original 2CV was launched in 1948 and its panel van variant, the Fourgonnette, followed in 1951.
It quickly became a favorite among tradespeople and delivery drivers for its affordability and durability.
Over the decades, more than 1.2 million units of various Fourgonnette variants were produced.
CEO statement
The new van has 'soul,' says Citroen's CEO
Xavier Chardon, Citroen and DS Automobiles's CEO, emphasized that the new concept is more than just a design revival.
He said, "The 2CV Fourgonnette was more than just a work tool. It was part of everyday life. Simple, ingenious and accessible, it above all possessed something few commercial vehicles have: a soul."
However, details about pricing and launch timeline for any production version of this van are yet to be revealed by Citroen.
Design tribute
Design of new concept van takes cues from original model
The design team of the 2CV Fourgonnette has taken cues from the original model with a short nose, tall and boxy load area, and flat body panels.
These features are reminiscent of the cost-effective sheet metal used by Citroen decades ago.
The company calls these design choices a tribute to the no-frills construction of its predecessor.
Business focus
Citroen closely associated with small businesses for over a century
Citroen has been closely associated with small businesses and independent professionals for over a century.
The 2CV Fourgonnette is pitched as a practical light commercial vehicle designed around accessibility and repair simplicity.
These themes are also evident in Citroen's related electric city car.
The future of the Fourgonnette's van body hitting showrooms remains uncertain, as per the company's statement at the Paris event.