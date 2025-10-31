Delhi government allows NOC for end-of-life vehicles
What's the story
The Delhi government has decided to allow the registration of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). The decision comes as a major relief for owners of over-aged vehicles in the national capital. Earlier, there was a restriction on applying for an NOC within one year of a vehicle's registration expiry. This limitation has now been removed, allowing more flexibility to vehicle owners.
Beneficiaries
Major relief for vehicle owners
The revised policy would benefit several vehicle owners, especially those with diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. These owners can now apply for an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long ago their vehicle's registration expired. The decision comes after the Delhi government's earlier move to suspend a clause from its "Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024."
Logjam issue
Transport minister on 1-year deadline logjam
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the one-year deadline for NOC was "creating an unintended logjam," leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in the city. He added that these vehicles were neither being scrapped nor moved out, leading to potential pollution and congestion in Delhi. The decision to remove the restriction is seen as a way to mitigate these concerns and improve air quality in the capital.
Pollution mitigation
Responsible choice for citizens
Singh also emphasized that the decision would help in phasing out a large number of older vehicles from Delhi's roads. He said it would give a direct boost to efforts aimed at improving air quality and decongesting the city. "By relaxing this criteria, we are empowering our citizens to make a responsible choice," Singh added, highlighting the government's commitment toward reducing pollution levels in Delhi.