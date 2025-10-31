Delhi government allows NOC for end-of-life vehicles

The Delhi government has decided to allow the registration of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). The decision comes as a major relief for owners of over-aged vehicles in the national capital. Earlier, there was a restriction on applying for an NOC within one year of a vehicle's registration expiry. This limitation has now been removed, allowing more flexibility to vehicle owners.

Beneficiaries Major relief for vehicle owners The revised policy would benefit several vehicle owners, especially those with diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. These owners can now apply for an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long ago their vehicle's registration expired. The decision comes after the Delhi government's earlier move to suspend a clause from its "Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024."

Logjam issue Transport minister on 1-year deadline logjam Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the one-year deadline for NOC was "creating an unintended logjam," leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in the city. He added that these vehicles were neither being scrapped nor moved out, leading to potential pollution and congestion in Delhi. The decision to remove the restriction is seen as a way to mitigate these concerns and improve air quality in the capital.