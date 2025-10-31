Dodge Charger Hustler Stuff Drag Pack is track-only muscle car

It comes with pro-grade safety gear

This Drag Pak packs a supercharged GEN III aluminum HEMI V-8, H-beam connecting rods, Diamond pistons, and lightweight carbon-fiber panels for the hood, doors, front fascia, and hatch, making it 45kg lighter than before.

It comes race-ready with pro-grade safety gear and lets you pick from 19 colors and custom packages—so you can actually make it your own (if you're lucky enough to get one).