Dodge Charger Hustler Stuff Drag Pack is track-only muscle car
Dodge just dropped the 2025 Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pack—a seriously limited-edition, track-only muscle car made for NHRA Sportsman racers.
Only 50 will be built, each with a legendary HEMI V-8 engine and some serious upgrades under the hood.
Think of it as Dodge flexing its high-performance muscles in a big way.
It comes with pro-grade safety gear
This Drag Pak packs a supercharged GEN III aluminum HEMI V-8, H-beam connecting rods, Diamond pistons, and lightweight carbon-fiber panels for the hood, doors, front fascia, and hatch, making it 45kg lighter than before.
It comes race-ready with pro-grade safety gear and lets you pick from 19 colors and custom packages—so you can actually make it your own (if you're lucky enough to get one).
It starts at $234,995
The starting price? $234,995.
Win your first NHRA Factory Stock Showdown event in this beast and you'll pocket $26,000—making this not just rare but potentially rewarding for those chasing glory on the drag strip.