Toyota's Century brand reveals Rolls-Royce-rivaling luxury coupe concept
Toyota just revealed a sleek luxury coupe concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, rolling it out under its newly independent Century brand.
Known for chauffeuring VIPs like Japan's emperor, Century is now aiming to rival ultra-luxury names like Rolls-Royce—definitely a big move beyond Lexus.
Coupe could cost over $200,000
The coupe sports a grand tourer look with sliding doors, a phoenix badge up front, and an interior packed with handcrafted materials and mood lighting.
There's one rear seat behind the driver and an extra-comfy first-class seat on the left for chilling in style.
While engine details are still under wraps, pricing might start at more than $200,000.
For now, it's Japan-only—but if all goes well, Century might expand to markets like China and possibly the United States.