Toyota's Century brand reveals Rolls-Royce-rivaling luxury coupe concept

Coupe could cost over $200,000

The coupe sports a grand tourer look with sliding doors, a phoenix badge up front, and an interior packed with handcrafted materials and mood lighting.

There's one rear seat behind the driver and an extra-comfy first-class seat on the left for chilling in style.

While engine details are still under wraps, pricing might start at more than $200,000.

For now, it's Japan-only—but if all goes well, Century might expand to markets like China and possibly the United States.