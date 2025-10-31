Next Article
EV 2-wheeler sales in India: Registrations jump 31% (YoY)
Auto
October 2025 was a big month for electric two-wheelers—registrations jumped 31% from last year, hitting 1,35,554 units.
Bajaj Auto led the pack with 29,562 units sold, up a massive 50% from September.
Ola Electric had fewer sales than last year but still managed a 15% boost over the previous month.
Greaves Electric saw fastest growth at 65%
Bajaj grabbed a bigger slice of the market at 22%, fueled by festive season hype.
TVS Motor slipped slightly to 21%, even though their sales rose to 28,006 units.
Ather Energy saw registrations soar by 46%, selling over 26,700 bikes.
Greaves Electric stood out with the fastest growth—up by an impressive 65%, reaching nearly seven thousand units sold this month.