Maruti Suzuki's entry-level cars now start at ₹3.49 lakh
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just made its entry-level cars a lot more affordable, thanks to a big GST drop from 28% to 18%.
Prices for the S-Presso and Alto K10 now start at ₹3.49 lakh and ₹3.69 lakh—perfect timing if you're eyeing a new ride this festive season.
Price cut sparks over 350,000 bookings
The price cut sparked over 350,000 bookings, with about 250,000 buyers benefiting directly from the tax break.
Victoris SUV gets over 33,000 bookings
Maruti's new Victoris SUV is getting plenty of love too—33,000 bookings already.
It comes in petrol (mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid), CNG variants, and offers both manual and automatic transmissions.
About 16% of buyers are choosing models with advanced safety features like ADAS, showing safety tech is definitely catching on.