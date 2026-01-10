This French concept car is a hatchback from the future
What's the story
French luxury carmaker DS Automobiles has unveiled a new concept, the No4 Taylor Made. The model is a sportier take on the standard electric vehicle (EV) and comes with several new features that will be seen in future models. The design of this unique vehicle was partially done by DS Formula E driver Taylor Barnard.
Design
A blend of performance and design
The No4 Taylor Made is based on the standard EV but has a lower stance, wider track, and several aerodynamic features. DS's design boss Thierry Metroz said the vehicle's racing influence is clear but it is "for the road, not the track." He added that while it won't be going into production anytime soon, it will inspire future Performance Line trims.
Potential
No4 Taylor Made's features could influence future models
Metroz highlighted that features like split lip spoilers, squat stance, low front splitter, and two-tone paint could make it into production. He said designing the concept was "very motivating for my team," and stressed on creating a car that is "very efficient in terms of aerodynamics." The idea for this unique vehicle came from Barnard's admiration for the athleticism and sportiness of the DS No4.