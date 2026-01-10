This French concept car is a hatchback from the future

The No4 Taylor Made is based on the standard EV but has a lower stance, wider track, and several aerodynamic features. DS's design boss Thierry Metroz said the vehicle's racing influence is clear but it is "for the road, not the track." He added that while it won't be going into production anytime soon, it will inspire future Performance Line trims.

Potential

No4 Taylor Made's features could influence future models

Metroz highlighted that features like split lip spoilers, squat stance, low front splitter, and two-tone paint could make it into production. He said designing the concept was "very motivating for my team," and stressed on creating a car that is "very efficient in terms of aerodynamics." The idea for this unique vehicle came from Barnard's admiration for the athleticism and sportiness of the DS No4.