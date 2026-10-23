Ducati launches ultra-rare Formula 73 in India at ₹20L
Auto
Ducati just dropped the ultra-rare Formula 73 in India, priced at ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Inspired by the classic 1973 750 Super Sport Desmo, only 873 bikes exist worldwide, and every Indian unit is already spoken for.
Talk about exclusive!
Formula 73 retro styling 803cc L-twin
This bike stands out with its retro silver and aqua-green design, gold stripe, and cafe racer vibes.
Under the hood, it runs on an 803cc L-twin engine pushing 73hp, plus modern perks like cornering ABS, traction control, and a quickshifter.
Each one's individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity, making it a true collector's piece.