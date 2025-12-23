Ducati's 1st motocross bike, the Desmo450 MX, lands in India

The Desmo450 MX runs on a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with Ducati 's signature Desmodromic tech, pushing out 63.5hp and 53.5Nm of torque. It's super light at just 104.8kg and features high-end Showa forks (310mm travel) plus Brembo brakes for solid stopping power.

What's special about it?

Ducati's Desmodromic system is a standout—it uses a unique cam-driven mechanism to open and close valves, reducing the energy required to operate them and letting the engine rev up to an impressive 11,900rpm.

This advanced engine technology helped Ducati score two holeshots in its first MXGP season this year—so if you're into serious racing or want something different on the track, this one's worth a look!