VinFast to launch 2 new EVs in India by 2026

VF3 micro-SUV: Small, zippy, and wallet-friendly

Launching early 2026 for ₹7.5-10 lakh, the VF3 is compact but packs a punch—going from 0-50km/h in just 5.3 seconds and offering up to 215km range per charge.

It features a boxy look, all-black cabin, a big 10-inch touchscreen, three drive modes (Eco/Comfort/Sport), and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 70% in about 36 minutes.