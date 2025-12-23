VinFast to launch 2 new EVs in India by 2026
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand that entered India in September 2025, is stepping up its game with two new electric cars coming in 2026.
The VF3 micro-SUV is aimed at city drivers on a budget, while the Limo Green MPV targets families needing space and comfort.
VF3 micro-SUV: Small, zippy, and wallet-friendly
Launching early 2026 for ₹7.5-10 lakh, the VF3 is compact but packs a punch—going from 0-50km/h in just 5.3 seconds and offering up to 215km range per charge.
It features a boxy look, all-black cabin, a big 10-inch touchscreen, three drive modes (Eco/Comfort/Sport), and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 70% in about 36 minutes.
Limo Green MPV: Roomy ride for bigger crews
Arriving February 2026, the 3-row (2+3+2) MPV Limo Green, accommodating up to 7 occupants, takes on rivals like BYD eMax7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.
With a spacious layout (2+3+2 seating), up to 450km range on one charge, and family-friendly touches like USB ports and single-zone AC—it's designed for group adventures without the fuel stops.