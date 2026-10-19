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Home / News / Auto News / Roadster to fly over Grand Canyon, exceed 600km/h: Musk
Roadster to fly over Grand Canyon, exceed 600km/h: Musk
Musk says Roadster will reach speeds exceeding half the speed of sound

Roadster to fly over Grand Canyon, exceed 600km/h: Musk

By Akash Pandey
Oct 19, 2026
10:09 am
What's the story

Elon Musk has teased some pretty wild stunts for Tesla's next-gen Roadster. He suggested that future demonstrations could see the electric car fly over the Snake River or even the Grand Canyon, land on its wheels, and exceed half the speed of sound. The ambitious plans were revealed in a post on X, following a recent demonstration where Tesla showcased the Roadster driving upside down and taking off briefly.

Tech details

Roadster's flight powered by SpaceX thrusters

Tesla's vehicle engineering head, Lars Moravy, has clarified that the Roadster's flying capability is powered by SpaceX thrusters.

The car uses 10 thrusters connected to 600-liter of compressed air for mid-air lifts and spins.

Unlike traditional rockets that burn fuel, these cold-gas thrusters developed by SpaceX use pressurized gas to create thrust.

This system allows the Roadster to perform short airborne maneuvers before safely landing back on the ground.

Flight duration

Flight duration depends on amount of gas on board

The flight duration of the Roadster depends directly on the amount of gas on board.

This means its airborne capability is directly tied to the compressed gas supply used by its thrusters.

Musk's vision for future demonstrations has only added to the hype around this cutting-edge vehicle, with videos of its recent stunt gaining traction on social media platforms.

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Twitter Post

Roadster could exceed 617.5km/h

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