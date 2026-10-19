Roadster to fly over Grand Canyon, exceed 600km/h: Musk

Tesla's vehicle engineering head, Lars Moravy, has clarified that the Roadster's flying capability is powered by SpaceX thrusters.

The car uses 10 thrusters connected to 600-liter of compressed air for mid-air lifts and spins.

Unlike traditional rockets that burn fuel, these cold-gas thrusters developed by SpaceX use pressurized gas to create thrust.

This system allows the Roadster to perform short airborne maneuvers before safely landing back on the ground.