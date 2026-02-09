Ferrari's 1st EV, the Luce, packs over 1,000hp Auto Feb 09, 2026

Ferrari just gave us a peek inside its first-ever electric car, the Luce.

This four-door, four-seater grand tourer packs over 1,000hp from four motors and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

With a top speed of 310km/h and a range of more than 530km per charge, it's set to shake up the EV world when it arrives in May 2026.