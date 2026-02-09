Ferrari's 1st EV, the Luce, packs over 1,000hp
Ferrari just gave us a peek inside its first-ever electric car, the Luce.
This four-door, four-seater grand tourer packs over 1,000hp from four motors and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.
With a top speed of 310km/h and a range of more than 530km per charge, it's set to shake up the EV world when it arrives in May 2026.
Its cabin blends classic Ferrari vibes with futuristic touches
Designed by Jony Ive's LoveFrom team, the Luce's cabin blends classic Ferrari vibes with futuristic touches—a slim three-spoke steering wheel with cool aluminum switches on glass pods, a crisp OLED dashboard display that hides another screen mimicking old-school dials (with real metal needles!), and a gear shifter made from Corning Fusion 5 glass, hardened and drilled with about 13,000 laser holes for illumination and a tactile gated action.
It offers 3 driving modes: Range, Tour, and Performance
Despite weighing about 2,300kg, the Luce delivers serious power—435hp per ton—with advanced carbon-ceramic brakes and strong regenerative braking for extra efficiency.
You can pick from Range, Tour, or Performance driving modes using Ferrari's signature eManettino dial.
No word on price yet, but this EV is definitely one to watch if you want speed with style (and zero emissions).