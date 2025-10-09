Ferrari's 1st-ever EV packs 986hp, hits 100km/h in just 2.5s

The Electtrica is loaded with tech for sharp handling

Electtrica isn't just about speed—it's loaded with tech like independent rear-wheel steering and active suspension for sharp handling.

The sound system even amps up real motor noises and simulates gear shifts with five different torque maps (so you still get that Ferrari feel).

Fourteen battery modules are built right into the chassis for better balance.

More details are coming before its official launch in 2026!