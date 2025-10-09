Ferrari's 1st-ever EV packs 986hp, hits 100km/h in just 2.5s

Next Article
Ferrari just revealed the specs for its first-ever electric ride, the Electtrica.
This sleek grand tourer packs an 800-volt battery and four motors pushing out over 986hp—so yes, it's seriously quick, hitting 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.
On a full charge, you're looking at up to 529km of range.
Electtrica isn't just about speed—it's loaded with tech like independent rear-wheel steering and active suspension for sharp handling.
The sound system even amps up real motor noises and simulates gear shifts with five different torque maps (so you still get that Ferrari feel).
Fourteen battery modules are built right into the chassis for better balance.
More details are coming before its official launch in 2026!