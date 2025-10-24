In Q3, Ford sold over 10,000 F-150 Lightnings

Why Ford is halting production of its best-selling EV

By Mudit Dube 11:45 am Oct 24, 202511:45 am

Ford is focusing on the production of its gas and hybrid F-150 and F-Series Super Duty trucks, leaving its all-electric F-150 Lightning out of the mix for now. The decision comes as part of the company's strategy to recover from losses caused by a fire at a key aluminium supplier's plant. The automaker has confirmed that assembly of the F-150 Lightning will remain paused at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.