Ducati unveils 2026 Monster naked sportbike: Check top features

Ducati has unveiled the 2026 Monster, a modern take on its iconic naked sportbike. The new model stays true to its "everything you need, nothing more" philosophy while offering major upgrades in performance, handling, and electronics. Since its debut in 1992, the Ducati Monster has been a leader in the naked bike segment with its aggressive styling and focus on pure riding pleasure.

Power upgrade The bike draws power from a liquid-cooled V2 engine The 2026 Monster gets a liquid-cooled V2 twin-cylinder engine with advanced intake timing for smoother power delivery and improved efficiency. It generates some 110hp at 9,000rpm and 91Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The bike also has a wet weight of just 175kg, making it one of the most agile bikes in its segment.

Design details It gets an aluminium monocoque frame and Showa suspension setup The 2026 Monster features a monocoque aluminium frame from Ducati's superbike heritage, coupled with a double-sided swingarm. The suspension setup includes a 43mm Showa upside-down fork and rear monoshock for stability and comfort. Braking duties are handled by dual 320mm front disks with Brembo M4.32 calipers, offering good stopping power and precision.

Tech features The motorcycle comes equipped with a comprehensive electronics package The latest Monster comes with a comprehensive electronics package as well to enhance safety and performance. It includes a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and a bidirectional quick shifter. A new five-inch full-color TFT display with joystick controls makes navigating through settings seamless.

Aesthetic changes Design-wise, the bike retains its trademark 'bison-back' fuel tank The 2026 Monster retains its trademark "bison-back" fuel tank and muscular stance but gets sharper body lines and air intakes for a more dynamic appearance. The full-LED headlight has a distinct circular design with modern dual-C light signature. Ducati has also refined the seating and handlebar position for greater comfort and control, making it accessible to riders of varying heights.