Ducati unveils 2026 Monster with updated design and advanced tech

The bike gets an aluminum frame and advanced electronics

Under the hood, there's a liquid-cooled V2 engine pushing out 110hp and 91Nm of torque for strong everyday performance.

The bike now sports an aluminum frame, upgraded suspension, Brembo brakes, plus advanced electronics like cornering ABS and traction control for safer rides.

You'll notice sharper lines, a sleek full-LED headlight, better ergonomics for comfort, and plenty of ways to customize your ride—including the Monster Plus variant with extra styling touches.

Expect it in Ducati Red or Iceberg White from early 2026.