Ducati unveils 2026 Monster with updated design and advanced tech
Ducati just dropped the 2026 Monster, giving their classic naked sportbike a fresh, modern update.
The new Monster keeps things simple but amps up performance and tech, all wrapped in that signature Italian style.
It's got a beefier look and is easier for more riders to handle—definitely a nod to both longtime fans and newcomers.
The bike gets an aluminum frame and advanced electronics
Under the hood, there's a liquid-cooled V2 engine pushing out 110hp and 91Nm of torque for strong everyday performance.
The bike now sports an aluminum frame, upgraded suspension, Brembo brakes, plus advanced electronics like cornering ABS and traction control for safer rides.
You'll notice sharper lines, a sleek full-LED headlight, better ergonomics for comfort, and plenty of ways to customize your ride—including the Monster Plus variant with extra styling touches.
Expect it in Ducati Red or Iceberg White from early 2026.