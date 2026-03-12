Ford Pro AI assistant takes the headache out of fleet management

Ford just dropped its new Pro AI assistant for fleet managers, aiming to take the headache out of tracking vehicles and keeping things running smoothly. Launched on March 10 at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, it's free for US Ford Pro Telematics users and digs into loads of data (like seat belt use, fuel habits, idle times, speeding, and vehicle health) to help managers stay on top of everything.

It can whip up dashboards or draft helpful emails Hosted on Google Cloud, this assistant chats in plain language and can whip up dashboards or draft helpful emails with recommendations.

It flags urgent service needs, spots weird fuel spikes, helps users navigate scheduling tools to book appointments at more than 760 Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Centers or request service via mobile service vans.

Plus, it works for both Ford and non-Ford vehicles thanks to third-party data support.

Ford says it can reduce time spent on tasks by ~40% Fleet managers report spending over 23 hours a week on routine tasks; Ford says Ford Pro AI can help reduce that time (estimated ~40% on average), turning multi-hour workflows into minutes, a real game-changer if you're juggling lots of vehicles.

The numbers back it up: Ford Pro reported $66.3 billion in revenue with a big jump (30%) in subscriptions among its more than 840,000 users.