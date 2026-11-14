Ford's Heritage fleet now has a dedicated exhibition space
What's the story
Ford has opened its new exhibition space, the Vault, to select members of the public and employees. The event features a range of rare vehicles from the company's Heritage Fleet. These include everything from unique concept cars and Hollywood Mustangs to historic police cruisers and even a 1938 ambulance. Though tickets were sold out quickly, Ford plans to hold more such events in future.
Exhibition details
The vault is located in a former Amazon fulfillment center
The Vault, a massive 79,000 square feet facility, is located in a former Amazon fulfillment center in Romulus.
It brings together 125 historically significant vehicles from the Heritage Fleet. These include race cars, design concepts, and pop culture-related vehicles.
"Here, we can actually have a purpose-built space for the cars," said Ford Archives Manager Ciera Casteel.
Notable vehicles
Notable vehicles on display
The Vault houses some iconic vehicles such as a 2005 Mustang GT proof-of-concept that inspired the Shelby GT350.
It also features the first three cars to finish at Le Mans in 1966, a race immortalized in the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari.
Other notable entries include a right-hand-drive Model T built in the UK and a 1973 Mustang convertible used in The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Design inspiration
A working archive for Ford's designers and engineers
The Vault is not just an exhibition space, but a working archive. It gives today's designers and engineers access to the ideas and experiments that shaped Ford as they work on future projects.