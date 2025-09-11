Gadkari pushes for alternative fuels to reduce India's import bill

EVs, vehicle scrapping units, and GST cuts

Gadkari also highlighted how electric vehicles (EVs), including electric tractors that have done well in trials, could help farmers save money and cut down pollution.

He called for more vehicle scrapping units too—these would recycle old cars, reduce waste, and open up new business opportunities.

Meanwhile, industry leaders like Tata Motors's Shailesh Chandra welcomed recent GST cuts on EVs and stressed teamwork between manufacturers and dealers to make green mobility a reality in India.