Gadkari pushes for alternative fuels to reduce India's import bill
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is pushing for India to use more alternative fuels—think biofuels, hydrogen, ethanol, and methanol—to help slash the country's massive ₹22 lakh crore annual fuel import bill.
He shared at an auto industry event that trials for diesel mixed with bio-fuel are already happening and emphasized the need to reduce India's dependence on fuel imports by adopting these alternative fuels.
EVs, vehicle scrapping units, and GST cuts
Gadkari also highlighted how electric vehicles (EVs), including electric tractors that have done well in trials, could help farmers save money and cut down pollution.
He called for more vehicle scrapping units too—these would recycle old cars, reduce waste, and open up new business opportunities.
Meanwhile, industry leaders like Tata Motors's Shailesh Chandra welcomed recent GST cuts on EVs and stressed teamwork between manufacturers and dealers to make green mobility a reality in India.