Skoda to develop EV platform for India, says Klaus Zellmer
Skoda has revealed plans for an electric car designed especially for Indian roads, discussed by CEO Klaus Zellmer in an interview during IAA Mobility 2025.
They're adapting their CMP 21 platform—originally developed in China—to fit local needs, and Volkswagen will use it too for their upcoming EVs in India.
India is a '2nd pillar' of Skoda's business
Zellmer called India a "second pillar" of Skoda's business, saying localizing the platform helps reduce reliance on regions with volatility and geopolitical risks.
By tapping into recent GST reforms and supporting E20 fuel, Skoda hopes to boost the country's slow car market and help cut down CO2 emissions.