Skoda to develop EV platform for India, says Klaus Zellmer Auto Sep 11, 2025

Skoda has revealed plans for an electric car designed especially for Indian roads, discussed by CEO Klaus Zellmer in an interview during IAA Mobility 2025.

They're adapting their CMP 21 platform—originally developed in China—to fit local needs, and Volkswagen will use it too for their upcoming EVs in India.