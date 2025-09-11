Suzuki discontinues its only 1,000cc motorbike in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has quietly discontinued the Katana model from its lineup. The bike, which was available for over three years, was the brand's only liter-class supernaked here with an edgy 1980s-inspired styling. It was powered by a K5-derived four-cylinder engine that produced 152hp of power and 106Nm of torque. Despite its impressive performance and unique design, the Katana failed to gain significant traction in India's niche big bike market.

Market position Design and features The Katana stood out with its sharp looks inspired by the original model from the 1980s. Its last recorded price was ₹13.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with Honda's recently launched CB1000 Hornet SP being its only rival at ₹12.36 lakh. Despite being a fast and striking machine, the Katana never really took off in terms of sales in India, even with regular dealership discounts on new bikes.

Remaining models Hayabusa, GSX-8R, and V-Strom 800DE are left in portfolio With the discontinuation of the Katana, Suzuki's big bike portfolio in India now includes three models: the Hayabusa, GSX-8R, and V-Strom 800DE. The Hayabusa is priced at ₹16.90 lakh while the other two models are powered by a similar 776cc, parallel-twin motor and cost ₹9.25 lakh and ₹10.30 lakh, respectively. Despite reviving the GSX-R1000R superbike recently, there's no word on whether it will be available in India again.