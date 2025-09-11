'V8 mode' to 'Electric sports sound': How sound defines EVs

How different brands are adding sound to their EVs

Ferrari will reveal its first electric model this October and has said only that it won't be silent.

Dodge teamed up with an agency for the Charger Daytona EV's signature growl.

BMW brought in composer Hans Zimmer for custom EV sounds, while Porsche developed its own "Electric Sports Sound" based on real track testing.

Sound is now a big part of making EVs feel sporty and meeting new safety rules—proving that what you hear matters just as much as what you drive.