Hero MotoCorp launches flagship Xoom 160 in India
Hero MotoCorp just dropped its new flagship, the Xoom 160, in India.
Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show, this maxi-style scooter is built for both city rides and rough patches, thanks to its bold looks, raised stance, and chunky 14-inch tires.
Price starts at ₹1.5 lakh
Packed with a punchy 156cc liquid-cooled engine (14.69hp), the Xoom 160 also brings smart tech like Hero's i3S silent-start system and four-valve tech for smoother rides.
You get a smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, ABS front disk brakes, plus a Bluetooth digital console with turn-by-turn navigation.
Hero says it's aimed at young riders who want style and substance—you can grab one at Hero Premia dealerships or book online.