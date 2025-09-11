Hero MotoCorp launches flagship Xoom 160 in India

Price starts at ₹1.5 lakh

Packed with a punchy 156cc liquid-cooled engine (14.69hp), the Xoom 160 also brings smart tech like Hero's i3S silent-start system and four-valve tech for smoother rides.

You get a smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, ABS front disk brakes, plus a Bluetooth digital console with turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero says it's aimed at young riders who want style and substance—you can grab one at Hero Premia dealerships or book online.