Amazon's Zoox is offering free robotaxi rides in Las Vegas

Amazon 's autonomous vehicle division, Zoox, has officially launched its robotaxi service in Las Vegas . The move marks Amazon's entry into the US robotaxi market, which has been dominated by Alphabet's Waymo. The first public ride was offered yesterday, with free rides from select locations across the city. The company plans to expand its service beyond Las Vegas in the coming months, after obtaining regulatory approval for chargeable rides.

Innovative design Zoox's robotaxi has no steering wheel or pedals Unlike its competitors, Waymo and Tesla, Zoox's electric robotaxi has a distinctive design. It does not have a steering wheel or pedals and is often described as a "toaster on wheels."

Growth strategy Expansion plans to include San Francisco After Las Vegas, Zoox plans to launch an early rider program in San Francisco before the year-end. The firm has been testing a fleet of 50 robotaxis in both cities. The vehicle can run for 16 hours on a single charge and features two rows of seats facing each other, accommodating up to six passengers at once.

Vehicle specifications Plans to test in Austin and Miami The robotaxi has a symmetrical design with bidirectional wheels, allowing it to move forward or backward without turning around. It also has floor-to-ceiling windows for an unobstructed view of the cityscape. Zoox's Las Vegas depot is as large as three football fields, and the company plans to start testing in Austin and Miami as part of its expansion plans.