Mahindra Thar Roxx gets ₹1.33 lakh price cut

What is the new GST 2.0 rule?

The government's updated tax policy removed the extra cess on big SUVs (over 4,000mm long and engines above 1,500cc), which used to mean higher prices.

Now, with only a flat GST rate instead of the old stacked taxes, brands like Mahindra can pass those savings straight to customers—making rugged rides like the Thar Roxx a better deal than before.

Prices may still vary by location and variant, so check with your local dealer for details.