Audi's new electric sports car won't be called TT Auto Sep 11, 2025

Audi has confirmed its next electric sports car won't be called the TT—a big move for fans of the classic.

Built on Concept C, this new model aims to slot between the TT and R8 in both price and performance.

Even though it's all-electric, Audi wants to keep things fun by simulating gear shifts and engine sounds for that familiar sporty vibe.