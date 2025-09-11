Next Article
Audi's new electric sports car won't be called TT
Audi has confirmed its next electric sports car won't be called the TT—a big move for fans of the classic.
Built on Concept C, this new model aims to slot between the TT and R8 in both price and performance.
Even though it's all-electric, Audi wants to keep things fun by simulating gear shifts and engine sounds for that familiar sporty vibe.
Concept C slots between TT and R8 in performance
Audi's CEO says Concept C isn't replacing the TT but creating a whole new segment—think more power than a TT RS (400hp), but not quite as wild as an R8 (600hp).
The name is still secret, but rumor has it might start with "R."
It's an exciting option for anyone eyeing a modern sports coupe with classic feels.