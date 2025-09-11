Mercedes-Benz's AMG GT XX breaks charging speed record
Mercedes-Benz just showed off the AMG GT XX concept at the IAA Auto Show, hitting a wild 1,041kW peak charging power in half a second.
The car held over 1,000kW for two and a half minutes—enough to add about 126km of range in just one minute (though it should be noted this is WLTP range, not EPA).
This was all made possible by a custom liquid-cooled cable that handled up to 1,176 amps.
The secret sauce
The secret sauce? A direct-cooled battery using nonconductive oil keeps all 3,000 cells at the right temperature.
Paired with a heavy-duty liquid-cooled charging cable (borrowed from electric trucks), this setup stops overheating and lets the car handle megawatt-level charging speeds without breaking a sweat.
What about the next-gen AMG GT?
Mercedes plans to bring this tech into production on its AMG.EA platform—including the next-gen AMG GT set for release in 2026.
They're also working on new 600kW chargers to match.
If it all goes as planned, future EVs could charge way faster than today's models stuck at around 350kW.