Mercedes-Benz's AMG GT XX breaks charging speed record Auto Sep 11, 2025

Mercedes-Benz just showed off the AMG GT XX concept at the IAA Auto Show, hitting a wild 1,041kW peak charging power in half a second.

The car held over 1,000kW for two and a half minutes—enough to add about 126km of range in just one minute (though it should be noted this is WLTP range, not EPA).

This was all made possible by a custom liquid-cooled cable that handled up to 1,176 amps.