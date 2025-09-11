TVS celebrates 20 years of Apache with limited edition models

TVS is celebrating 20 years of the Apache series with special limited edition bikes across the entire range—RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V, RTR 310, and RR310. These anniversary models rock a black-and-champagne gold look and a unique "20 Years" logo for that extra flex.

RTR160 and RTR200 get updated top variants Alongside the limited editions, TVS has rolled out upgraded top variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V.

You get updated styling plus cool features like projector LED headlamps with DRLs, a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and voice assist, and traction control.

Prices start at ₹1.48 lakh The new variants come in Racing Red, Marine Blue, or Matte Black.

Prices start at ₹1.48 lakh for the new RTR160 4V (up by ₹8k) and ₹1.60 lakh for the updated RTR200 4V (up by ₹6k).

The anniversary editions cost an extra ₹3k over regular models.