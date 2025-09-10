Next Article
Citroen slashes prices of C3, C3X, C5 Aircross by ₹84,000
Citroen India just made its cars a lot more wallet-friendly, cutting prices by as much as ₹2.7 lakh thanks to the new GST rules, with Citroen's revised prices taking effect from September 22, 2025.
The C3 and C3X now start at ₹4.80 lakh after an up to ₹84,000 drop, while the Aircross SUV is cheaper by up to ₹50,000—just in time for the festive season.
The Basalt X variant also sees a price cut
The biggest cut goes to the C5 Aircross Shine variant, now starting at ₹37.32 lakh after a massive price dip.
Kumar Priyesh, Director-Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, says these changes should help more people upgrade to safer and modern vehicles.
The updated pricing also covers Citroen's latest launch—the Basalt X—which starts at ₹7.95 lakh.