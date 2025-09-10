Citroen slashes prices of C3, C3X, C5 Aircross by ₹84,000 Auto Sep 10, 2025

Citroen India just made its cars a lot more wallet-friendly, cutting prices by as much as ₹2.7 lakh thanks to the new GST rules, with Citroen's revised prices taking effect from September 22, 2025.

The C3 and C3X now start at ₹4.80 lakh after an up to ₹84,000 drop, while the Aircross SUV is cheaper by up to ₹50,000—just in time for the festive season.