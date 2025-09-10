Suzuki unveils limited-edition Hayabusa with Pearl Vigor Blue paint job

The bike retains its 1,340cc inline-four engine

Underneath the fresh paint, it's still powered by the same 1,340cc inline-four engine pushing out 188hp and 149Nm of torque.

This Special Edition will be available in limited numbers worldwide.

Pricing for India isn't out yet (the standard Hayabusa goes for ₹16.90 lakh), so stay tuned for more updates on its availability.