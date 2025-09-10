Next Article
Suzuki unveils limited-edition Hayabusa with Pearl Vigor Blue paint job
Suzuki just rolled out a Special Edition of the legendary Hayabusa, giving it a sharp new Pearl Vigor Blue paint job, white accents, and exclusive badging.
The upgrades are all about style—think tuned muffler, black powder-coated parts, and a single-seat cowl for that extra racing vibe—while the iconic shape stays true to its roots.
The bike retains its 1,340cc inline-four engine
Underneath the fresh paint, it's still powered by the same 1,340cc inline-four engine pushing out 188hp and 149Nm of torque.
This Special Edition will be available in limited numbers worldwide.
Pricing for India isn't out yet (the standard Hayabusa goes for ₹16.90 lakh), so stay tuned for more updates on its availability.