Amazon's Zoox launches robotaxi service on Las Vegas Strip

Zoox, Amazon's self-driving car startup, just rolled out a robotaxi service along the Las Vegas Strip. You can now catch a ride between popular spots like Resorts World, AREA15, and Topgolf in cars with no steering wheels or pedals—marking a first for purpose-built autonomous vehicles.

Each vehicle seats up to 6 passengers on inward-facing benches Zoox plans to deploy a total of 50 vehicles across Las Vegas and San Francisco, scaling up over time to meet demand.

These electric robotaxis seat passengers on inward-facing benches and drive up to 72km/h using lidar, radar, and cameras to navigate city streets.

The service is also being tested in LA and Seattle With the Zoox app, you can book trips, check wait times, see vehicle info, and even get help from remote operators if needed.

Dedicated pickup zones with Zoox concierges make hopping in simple.

