Skoda Octavia RS to arrive in India by early November

Skoda's sporty Octavia RS sedan is set to hit Indian roads in early November 2025. First shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year, it'll arrive as a fully imported model and is expected to cost between ₹50-55 lakh, making it Skoda's flagship sedan until the new Superb lands.

What else do you get? The Octavia RS stands out with gloss black accents, a honeycomb grille, bigger alloy wheels, and blacked-out exhaust tips.

Inside, you get red-stitched sport seats, aluminum-finished pedals, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—basically all the modern comforts.

How fast is the car? Under the hood sits a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 261hp and 370Nm of torque.

Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox, the car sprints from 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds—and tops out at an electronically limited 250km/h.