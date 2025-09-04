How GST 2.0 makes even big and luxury cars cheaper

India's automobile market is set for a major change as the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 comes into effect, making small, big, and even luxury cars more affordable. Under the revised structure, small cars with engines up to 1,200cc will now attract an 18% GST rate, reduced from the earlier 28%. For premium and luxury cars, a uniform 40% slab has been introduced, effectively replacing the steep compensation cess currently imposed.

Tax simplification Under 40% slab, no additional cess can be levied The new GST 2.0 regime has simplified the tax structure by introducing just four slabs - 0%, 5%, 18%, and a flat 40%. This means that once an item falls under the 40% slab, no additional cess or surcharge can be levied. Previously, large cars and SUVs were subject to a 28% GST plus a significant compensation cess, which could be as high as 22%. This resulted in a total tax burden of up to 50%.

Market impact Premium sedans and SUVs to see price drop The introduction of GST 2.0 is a major shift for the automobile sector, which has been hampered by high taxes on larger vehicles. Analysts expect carmakers to adjust their pricing strategies in the coming weeks, making premium sedans and SUVs more affordable. Along with entry-level cars, the reform also brings smaller vehicles such as motorcycles under 350cc, three-wheelers, busses and trucks under the 18% slab.