BYD India hits 10,000 EVs delivered milestone
BYD India just crossed 10,000 electric vehicles delivered.
Since entering the Indian market, BYD now offers models like the Sealion 7, Atto 3, eMax 7, and Seal sedan.
This milestone highlights how quickly EVs are catching on with Indian buyers.
BYD's commitment to customer support
BYD India is working to make EV life smoother for its customers.
With 44 dealerships across key cities, nationwide roadside help, and extended warranties, support is easy to find.
Their partnership with Relux Electric is also expanding charging options across the country.
BYD's global impact and future plans
Worldwide, BYD has sold over 13 million New Energy Vehicles—cutting more than 106.5 billion kilograms of carbon emissions (that's like planting nearly 1.77 billion trees).
Ranked among the world's top car brands and valued at $14.4 billion, BYD plans to boost production and bring even more EV choices to India soon.