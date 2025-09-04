BYD India hits 10,000 EVs delivered milestone

BYD India is working to make EV life smoother for its customers. With 44 dealerships across key cities, nationwide roadside help, and extended warranties, support is easy to find. Their partnership with Relux Electric is also expanding charging options across the country.

BYD's global impact and future plans

Worldwide, BYD has sold over 13 million New Energy Vehicles—cutting more than 106.5 billion kilograms of carbon emissions (that's like planting nearly 1.77 billion trees).

Ranked among the world's top car brands and valued at $14.4 billion, BYD plans to boost production and bring even more EV choices to India soon.