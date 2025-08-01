Next Article
Hero MotoCorp records 21% rise in July sales
Hero MotoCorp just had a standout July, with sales rising 21% to reach 4,49,755 units—up from 3,70,274 last year.
Most of this boost came from strong demand in India, showing the brand's solid local presence.
Exports also saw a significant boost
Sales at home climbed to 4,12,397 units in July, while exports also picked up—jumping to 37,358 units from last year's 22,739.
With the festive season coming up and steady retail buzz across markets, Hero is feeling upbeat about keeping this momentum going.