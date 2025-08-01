Hyundai India sales dip 10% in July 2025

Exports grew by over 3%

Exports actually grew by 3.54%, hitting 16,100 units this July.

SUVs were the real MVPs—making up nearly 72% of Hyundai's total sales last month! The Creta SUV led the charge as usual.

HMIL's COO Tarun Garg sounded upbeat about the festive season ahead and mentioned plans for more innovation and a new facility in Talegaon to meet future demand.