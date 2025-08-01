Next Article
Hyundai India sales dip 10% in July 2025
Hyundai India saw domestic sales drop by over 10% in July 2025, selling 43,973 cars compared to 49,013 last year.
That's about 5,000 fewer cars on Indian roads. There was barely any change from June either.
Still, the company managed to stay strong overall thanks to solid export numbers.
Exports grew by over 3%
Exports actually grew by 3.54%, hitting 16,100 units this July.
SUVs were the real MVPs—making up nearly 72% of Hyundai's total sales last month! The Creta SUV led the charge as usual.
HMIL's COO Tarun Garg sounded upbeat about the festive season ahead and mentioned plans for more innovation and a new facility in Talegaon to meet future demand.