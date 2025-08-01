Chevrolet's Corvette breaks Nurburgring lap record, Ford responds with 'Game on!'

Specs of the 2 cars

The Mustang GTD brings 815hp but is pretty hefty at over 1950kg.

The Corvette ZR1 is lighter (1738kg) and packs a huge punch with 1,064hp, while the ZR1X ramps it up to a wild 1,250hp.

Even so, the Mustang fights back with race-inspired tech like advanced suspension and F1-style aerodynamics—so this battle is far from over.