Next Article
Chevrolet's Corvette breaks Nurburgring lap record, Ford responds with 'Game on!'
Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1 and its even wilder ZR1X just broke the Nurburgring lap record, overtaking the Ford Mustang GTD's previous best of 6:52.07.
Ford CEO Jim Farley jumped in with a friendly "Game on!" on Instagram, keeping the classic Chevy vs. Ford rivalry alive and well.
Specs of the 2 cars
The Mustang GTD brings 815hp but is pretty hefty at over 1950kg.
The Corvette ZR1 is lighter (1738kg) and packs a huge punch with 1,064hp, while the ZR1X ramps it up to a wild 1,250hp.
Even so, the Mustang fights back with race-inspired tech like advanced suspension and F1-style aerodynamics—so this battle is far from over.