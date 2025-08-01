Next Article
VinFast opens its 2nd showroom in India, VF 6 pre-booking
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, just opened its second Indian showroom—this time in Chennai.
The launch comes right before their new manufacturing plant goes live in Thoothukudi on Monday.
If you're interested, pre-bookings for their premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, are already open as of July 15.
Plans to establish 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities
VinFast wants to set up 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities by year-end, making it easier for people to check out and book their EVs—either in person or online with a ₹21,000 refundable deposit.
Plus, assembling cars locally at Thoothukudi is planned, which could potentially lead to quicker deliveries and more choices for India's growing EV crowd.