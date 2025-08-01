VinFast opens its 2nd showroom in India, VF 6 pre-booking

Plans to establish 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities

VinFast wants to set up 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities by year-end, making it easier for people to check out and book their EVs—either in person or online with a ₹21,000 refundable deposit.

Plus, assembling cars locally at Thoothukudi is planned, which could potentially lead to quicker deliveries and more choices for India's growing EV crowd.