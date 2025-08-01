Next Article
Honda Cars India reports 3% sales growth in July
Honda Cars India just posted a 3% sales jump in July 2025, moving 7,524 cars despite a slow market.
Of those, 4,050 were sold in India and 3,474 shipped abroad—a solid performance when overall demand was down.
Honda managed to keep their inventory balanced
To handle the dip in demand, Honda kept a close eye on how many cars they sent out to dealerships.
Kunal Behl from Honda said this helped keep inventory balanced and things running smoothly.
With festival time coming up (always big for car sales), Honda is feeling upbeat.
They're expecting more people to start shopping soon—so both domestic and export numbers could get another boost.