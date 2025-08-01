Next Article
Tesla sets up its 1st charging station in India
Big news for EV fans—Tesla just launched its very first charging station in India, right in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.
The site features four V4 Superchargers (up to 250 kW, ₹24 per kWh) and some slower destination chargers (11 kW, ₹14 per kWh).
It's a clear sign Tesla is finally making moves here.
Model Y deliveries to start soon
With its new charging hub and a shiny showroom showing off Model Y variants, Tesla is turning up the heat on rivals like BMW, Mercedes, VinFast, and BYD.
Deliveries for the Model Y are set to start soon—rear-wheel drive by end of Q3 2023 and long-range by Q4—so it looks like India's EV race just got a lot more interesting.