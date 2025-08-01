TVS Motor reports 29% YoY jump in July sales

Two-wheelers were the real stars, hitting nearly 4.4 lakh sales—up by almost a third. Scooters led the pack with a huge 42% boost, while motorcycles weren't far behind at 25%. Even with some supply hiccups, TVS managed to move over 23,000 electric vehicles.

Exports see significant growth, especially in 2-wheeler segment

Exports really took off, climbing an impressive 46%, with two-wheeler exports alone up by more than half.

Three-wheeler sales also rose by over a fifth.

With plants in India and Indonesia and products reaching more than 80 countries, TVS is clearly making its mark worldwide.