TVS Motor reports 29% YoY jump in July sales
TVS Motor just had a standout July, selling over 4.5 lakh vehicles—a solid 29% jump from last year.
This surge came from strong demand both in India and abroad, with every product category seeing action.
Two-wheelers dominate sales, with scooters leading the charge
Two-wheelers were the real stars, hitting nearly 4.4 lakh sales—up by almost a third.
Scooters led the pack with a huge 42% boost, while motorcycles weren't far behind at 25%.
Even with some supply hiccups, TVS managed to move over 23,000 electric vehicles.
Exports see significant growth, especially in 2-wheeler segment
Exports really took off, climbing an impressive 46%, with two-wheeler exports alone up by more than half.
Three-wheeler sales also rose by over a fifth.
With plants in India and Indonesia and products reaching more than 80 countries, TVS is clearly making its mark worldwide.