Next Article
Lightweight Harley-Davidson Sprint set to debut in 2026
Harley-Davidson just announced the Sprint, a lightweight, entry-level bike set to launch in 2026.
Outgoing CEO Jochen Zeitz says this new ride is all about welcoming beginners and those who've found traditional Harleys a bit too heavy or intimidating.
The Sprint has been in the works since 2021 and features an all-new design—not borrowed from their usual models.
Sprint could be a game-changer for Harley
With the Sprint, Harley is hoping to win over younger riders and compete with brands like Triumph and Royal Enfield by offering something smaller, more affordable, but still true to Harley's classic vibe.
Zeitz also teased that a cruiser version could follow.
Expect the Sprint to hit roads by late 2025 or early 2026.
```