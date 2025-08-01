Lightweight Harley-Davidson Sprint set to debut in 2026 Auto Aug 01, 2025

Harley-Davidson just announced the Sprint, a lightweight, entry-level bike set to launch in 2026.

Outgoing CEO Jochen Zeitz says this new ride is all about welcoming beginners and those who've found traditional Harleys a bit too heavy or intimidating.

The Sprint has been in the works since 2021 and features an all-new design—not borrowed from their usual models.