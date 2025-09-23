Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's Destini 110 launched: Check features, price, specifications
Auto
Hero MotoCorp just launched the Destini 110, aiming it at families, young professionals, and first-time riders.
Priced between ₹72,000-₹79,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), this new scooter packs a 110cc engine with Hero's i3s tech for better mileage—claimed at 56.2km/l.
It's another option in India's busy two-wheeler scene.
What about design and features?
The Destini 110 goes for a neo-retro vibe with chrome touches, LED projector headlamp, and cool H-shaped tail lamps.
Comfort gets attention too: there's a roomy seat with backrest, plenty of legroom, and handy extras like a front glove box and boot lamp.
Safety-wise, you get a front disk brake and tough metal body panels.
Five color choices are rolling out soon at Hero dealerships across India.