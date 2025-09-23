Hero MotoCorp's Destini 110 launched: Check features, price, specifications

What about design and features?

The Destini 110 goes for a neo-retro vibe with chrome touches, LED projector headlamp, and cool H-shaped tail lamps.

Comfort gets attention too: there's a roomy seat with backrest, plenty of legroom, and handy extras like a front glove box and boot lamp.

Safety-wise, you get a front disk brake and tough metal body panels.

Five color choices are rolling out soon at Hero dealerships across India.